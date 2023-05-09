UrduPoint.com

Fewer Than 40% Of Americans Have Confidence In US Economic Leaders - Poll

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 06:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Fewer than 40% of Americans have confidence in major US economic leaders in the face of a looming deadline to increase the nation's debt limit and the threat of an economic recession, according to a Gallup poll published on Tuesday.

"Gallup finds between 34% and 38% of U.S. adults expressing a 'great deal' or 'fair amount' of confidence in President Joe Biden, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and congressional leaders in both major parties to do or recommend the right thing for the economy," the pollster said.

The Republican leaders in Congress top the list with 38% of Americans having a "great deal" or "fair amount" of confidence in them.

They are followed by Yellen (37%), Powell (36%), Biden (35%) and the Democratic leaders in Congress (34%).

"Confidence in all leaders is at least marginally lower than a year ago, including significant declines for Biden and Powell," the poll said, noting that the two lost 5 and 7 percentage points, respectively.

Along partisan lines, 77% of Democrats are confident about Biden, while 67% and 60% have confidence in Yellen and Powell, respectively. Only 5% of Republicans said they have confidence in the president when it comes to the economy.

The poll was conducted from April 3-25, among 1,013 adults from all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

