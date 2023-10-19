FF Steel granted status of Public Limited Company

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) FF Steel (Frontier Foundry Steel (Pvt) Ltd), the largest unlisted steel manufacturing company in Pakistan has achieved a major corporate milestone of conversion into a Public Limited Company, said a press release here on Thursday.

FF Steel has consistently maintained its esteemed reputation within the steel industry, primarily recognized for its production of high-quality steel bars and ensuring the utmost customer satisfaction.

This strategic shift has been undertaken with the ultimate aim of securing a listing on the pakistan stock exchange.

This milestone marks a pivotal moment in FF Steel's commitment to growth and is a reflection of the company's desire to expand its horizons, attract new investors, and contribute to the economic development of KPK and Pakistan as a whole.

This bold move comes at a time when listing at psx has been hit by an impasse over the last few years owing to the macroeconomic woes of the country and is a testament to company’s resilience and growth spanning over many decades.

It is also interesting to note that this would be the first listing from a KPK based company after 17 years that can be a gate opener for corporatization and industrialization in KPK.

APP/aqk