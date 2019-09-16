UrduPoint.com
FF STEEL, TEVTA Ink MoU For Developing Steel Manufacturing

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:39 PM

FF STEEL, TEVTA ink MoU for developing steel manufacturing

FF Steel and TEVTA KP entered into an MOU for developing linkages in synchronizing technical education and vocational training with industrial requirements under the umbrella of FF Steel CSR Activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):FF Steel and TEVTA KP entered into an MOU for developing linkages in synchronizing technical education and vocational training with industrial requirements under the umbrella of FF Steel CSR Activities.

Through this MOU, technical and practical skills related to steel manufacturing industry will be nurtured and candidates enrolled with TEVTA KP will be given employment opportunities.

Chairman FF STEEL Nauman Wazir Khattak, CEO FF STEEL Zarak K. Khattak, Finance Minister KP Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Managing Director TEVTA KP Sajjad Ali Shah, Chief Human Resource Officer Muhammad Khurram Shehzad and other officials from both the organization were present.

