UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FF Steel Vaccinates Workers Against Covid-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:17 PM

FF Steel vaccinates workers against Covid-19

FF Steel in collaboration with Local Government Task Force organized a Corona vaccination camp for the employees of the company here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :FF Steel in collaboration with Local Government Task Force organized a Corona vaccination camp for the employees of the company here Thursday.

More than 100 employees were vaccinated during the drive, which makes FF Steel one of the few companies in the country that have nearly all its workforce vaccinated, said a press release.

Assistant commissioners Hayatabad and University Town along with Employees of Social Security Institution also visited FF Steel head office to oversee the vaccination drive and encourage employees get vaccination shots to help government achieve its target and ensuring well being of the society.

Both Federal and provincial governments are adapting strategies to ensure immunization of general public.

Step by step implementation of these strategies is in process making vaccination mandatory for general public. A special task force was created by Chief Secretary KP for this purpose.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company All Government

Recent Stories

IOM, UNHCR reiterate opposition against returning ..

25 seconds ago

PID staff gets single dose COVID-19 jab

27 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 17 ..

28 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day p ..

30 seconds ago

Turkey, U.S. try to reset bruised ties via first m ..

31 seconds ago

NA Speaker seeks nominations for parliamentary com ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.