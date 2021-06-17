FF Steel vaccinates workers against Covid-19

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :FF Steel in collaboration with Local Government Task Force organized a Corona vaccination camp for the employees of the company here Thursday.

More than 100 employees were vaccinated during the drive, which makes FF Steel one of the few companies in the country that have nearly all its workforce vaccinated, said a press release.

Assistant commissioners Hayatabad and University Town along with Employees of Social Security Institution also visited FF Steel head office to oversee the vaccination drive and encourage employees get vaccination shots to help government achieve its target and ensuring well being of the society.

Both Federal and provincial governments are adapting strategies to ensure immunization of general public.

Step by step implementation of these strategies is in process making vaccination mandatory for general public. A special task force was created by Chief Secretary KP for this purpose.