FI Ombudsman Dr. Khawar Jameel directs to settle insurance dispute due on various companies

A meeting was held in Karachi on Saturday presided by Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr. Khawar Jameel, during which the problems faced by the people across the country regarding insurance were reviewed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting was held in Karachi on Saturday presided by Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr. Khawar Jameel, during which the problems faced by the people across the country regarding insurance were reviewed.

According to the press release, issued here, Dr Khawar Jameel got the details of the applications received regarding the insurance claims and settlements on them.

Regional Ombudsman Directors, across the country, participated through the video link, briefed the ombudsman that public complaints were being addressed and the process of getting the people's insurance claim amounts due on various companies would be resolved soon.

Meanwhile, Director General Federal Insurance Ombudsman Mubasher Naeem Siddiqui said that the offices of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman would start working in Faisalabad and Sukkur, soon.

Whereas, Dr Khawar Jameel directed that all regional directors should intensify the insurance awareness campaign in their respective cities.

He also directed to provide details of the insurance companies, who were neglecting the public in timely payment of their legitimate insurance claims.