FIA launches crackdown against illegal money exchangers

The latest reports say that the agency have conducted raids at different places and took four suspects into custody.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2022) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday launched crackdown against

Illegal money changers, hundi and hawala dealers and took four suspects into custody, a local private tv reported.

The latest reports said that the FIA arrested three suspects in Chaman District of Balochistan and one in Karachi.

They said that three suspects were involved in Hundi and hawala and illegal money exchange businesses.

The development took place after rupee continued to lose its value against the US Dollar in the interbank market.