UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiat Chrysler Boss Takes 50% Temporary Pay Cut On Virus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 04:04 PM

Fiat Chrysler boss takes 50% temporary pay cut on virus

Fiat Chrysler chief executive Mike Manley will take a 50 percent pay cut for three months as part of efforts to protect the company's financial health during the coronavirus pandemic

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Fiat Chrysler chief executive Mike Manley will take a 50 percent pay cut for three months as part of efforts to protect the company's financial health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of the Italian-American automaker made the announcement in a letter to employees obtained Tuesday by AFP.

The company's annual report put Manley's base salary at $1.

4 million and his total remuneration -- including retirement benefits and incentives -- at $13.2 million.

"Protecting the financial health of the company is everyone's responsibility and naturally starts with myself and the leadership of FCA," the letter says.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Chairman John Elkann and members of the company's board of directors were giving up their "remaining 2020 compensation", it added.

Some other executives were reducing their wages by 30 percent for three months.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company 2020 Fiat Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah implements integrated working plan to secu ..

20 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 160 billion ..

3 seconds ago

Mayor, DC & SSP visits quarantine centre

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus awareness programme held in Sanghar,Ta ..

21 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghan ..

21 minutes ago

Kashmore Police arrest two wanted criminals

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.