Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :US-Italian auto giant Fiat Chrysler said Wednesday it was in merger talks with France's Groupe PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said in a statement it "confirms there are ongoing discussions aimed at creating one of the world's leading mobility groups" with PSA, but declined to offer additional details.