Fiat Chrysler Suspending Production At Most European Plants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:02 PM

Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler said Monday it was suspending production at most of its European plants until March 27 because of the corona virus pandemic

"The temporary suspension, which will be in effect through March 27, 2020... enables (Fiat Chrysler) to effectively respond to the interruption in market demand by ensuring the optimization of supply," the company said in a statement.

Fiat Chrysler agreed in December on a merger with France's Peugeot to create the world's fourth largest automaker.

It made no mention of that merger's future in its statement.

Fiat Chrysler listed six plants in Italy and one each in Serbia and Poland set for closure.

The company said it was "working with its supply base and business partners to be ready to enable our manufacturing operations to deliver previously planned total levels of production despite the suspension when market demand returns".

