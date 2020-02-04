UrduPoint.com
FIEDMC Chairman Urges Teachers To Impart Quality Education To Students

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Tuesday urged teachers to impart quality education to youth while employing modern techniques and tools to enable them successfully confront the challenges ahead.

Addressing a launching ceremony of Alley Group of Collages, he said that future of Pakistan was in hands of academia which could play positive role to transform the country into a developed nation by extending quality education and character building of young generation," says a press release issued here.

He said that new Pakistan could not be formed without first ensuring hundred percent enrollments as educated youth were the vanguard of development.

He also said that students should equip themselves with research based education to meet requirements as per international standards.

Mian Kashif also stressed upon the use of technology in educational institutions.

"Pakistan became nuclear power due to advancement in technology and this increased our influence in the region," he remarked.

Stressing the need of imparting education to women who form about fifty percent population of the country, said an educated woman was guarantee of an educated society and educated women could play vital role in development of the country.

He also said that parents could play their due role by paying attention towards their kids.

He said that Pakistani youths had a lot of potential and all they needed guidance and encouragement from teachers and parents to achieve excellence.

Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision in education sector, he said the provision of quality education to students was top priority of the government and the Punjab government was struggling for promoting higher education according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He hoped that Alley Group of Colleges would also play vital role for producing quality education across the country.

He said it was good thing that the focus of the newly launched Alley Group of Colleges was to prepare youth for the job market and emphasis on character building of future generation.

Mian Kashif said similarly FIEDMC would also establish a technical university in Punjab's Special economic zone, for which an accord had been signed with Fauji Foundation and a Chinese Tianjin University.

He said that the university would be helpful in providing world class education to the skilled workers and help them earn their livelihood in Pakistan and abroad.

"The Chinese experts will also train the faculty members so that they can provide market-oriented education and training to their students" he said adding that in this way, the youth would be rid of joblessness.

