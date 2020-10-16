FIEDMC Chief inaugurates state of the art Lab at ITU

The Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday inaugurated the state of the art Industrial Monitoring and Automation Lab (IMAL) at Information Technology University which will meet ever increasing demands of the clusters of industrial hubs in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday inaugurated the state of the art Industrial Monitoring and Automation Lab (IMAL) at Information Technology University which will meet ever increasing demands of the clusters of industrial hubs in the country.

Briefly speaking of the occasion Mian Kashif Ashfaq appreciated the endeavours of teachers of the varsity for conducting the high class research and developing diginous softwares to address the multiple technical complications being confronted by the industry for the modernization of the plants to curtail and minimize of the cost of production to meet the challenges of global markets, said a press release issued here .

He said that now progress and development of every country mainly depends on the use and application of modern Information Technology in every sphere of life especially in industrial sector.

He said that Information Technology has brought revolutions in the whole world what we need in Pakistan is its immediate use in all sectors.

He said that present government attached great importance to promotion of IT and all necessary funding is also being made available to feasible projects especially in industrial and education sectors.

He said that FIEDMC will take full advantage of the services of INMAL for up-gradation and automation of industrial units.

He hoped that INMAL will play key role in addressing the issues of industrial sector for better and effective use electricity and other allied technical know how.He assured that he will help allocate more funds for ITU if required for meeting their research targets well on time. He said that it is good omen that one the public sector university (ITU) under the dynamic leadership of its Vice Chancellor Prof Dr.Sarfraz Khurshid is taking lead in carrying out world class research especially in electrical engineering under the supervision of Dr.Tauseef Tauqeer,head of electrical engineering department.

He said that ranking of the universities worldwide are always gauged on the basis of research and research publications contributed by teachers and researchers.

He hoped that ITU will soon attain distinction in the international competition on the basis of its landmark achievements in the field of IT.

Earlier Dr.Tauseef Tauqeer gave a detailed presentation on the IMAl and its role in providing the services to WASA Lahore,LESCO,Fan Industry and other sectors which he claimed will bring down cost of the production drastically and save billion of rupees in power consumption.Later Chairman was shown various sections of the lab and evinced keen interest in its working.

He said that he was impressed greatly after visit and hoped IMAL will yield positive impact on industrial sector for its betterment and improvement on modern scientific lines.