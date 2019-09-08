UrduPoint.com
FIEDMC Extending Facilities To Attract Manufacturers For Boosting Economy, Says Mian Kashif

Sun 08th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said that FIEDMC is extending maximum facilities to promote local manufacturers and providing all services under one roof to steer the ease of doing business in the province.

Talking to a delegation of local investors here at FIEDMC Camp Office, Mian Kashif upholding the government's commitment to offering maximum facilities to overseas investors, emphasized that local manufacturers, industrialists and investors would be provided equal opportunities and a level playing field," says a press release issued here on Sunday.

He also urged the private sector to come forward and play due role in boosting trade and business activities in the region.

Saying that the government was well aware of concerns of the business community, he stressed that there was a dire need to increase interaction at all levels.

Mian Kashif reiterating his stance said that projects like Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M3 have potential to stimulate local economy by increasing the demand of locally manufactured goods.

"Such increase in demand will not only allow full utilization of existing manufacturing capacity but will also encourage manufacturers to increase their capacity.

This will generate much needed employment opportunities and also contribute sizable amount of revenue to national exchequer," he added.

Throwing light on distinctive features of Allama Iqbal Industrial City, he said the project would house as many as 400 industries besides giving employment to 2,500,00 people.

He said approximately Rs 400 billion foreign and local investments would be pumped into this project, development of which was being carried out on a fast track basis.

He said FIEDMC always provided state of the art facilities to its customers and resolved their issues through a one-window operation system.

He said the confidence of the investors was being restored after completion of the M3 project.

He said that the situation on the economic front was not as bad as being portrayed by some quarters, adding that the government was taking appropriate measures to stabilize the economy as it believed that economic revolution in the country could only be possible through trade promotion and all possible support to export sector was being extended to achieve optimum growth.

Mian Kashif said that the government was committed to impart all possible facilities to the textile sector as it was playing a pivotal role in bringing economic stability.

No country could achieve economic targets without the due role of exporters, he added.

He said that with support of the masses, PTI government would overcome the challenges being faced by the country.

He said that the future of Pakistan was very bright and all resources would be mobilized for converting Pakistan according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

More Stories From Business

