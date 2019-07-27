FIEDMC launches Community Development Programme to uplift living standards of the locals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Head of the Chief Minister Inspection Team Punjab Muhammad Ajmal Cheema Saturday said that community development programme launched by Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) will usher an era of prosperity and promise improve the living standards of the locals.

Speaking at the launching ceremony held at FIEDMC, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema said the main purpose of this community development programme should be aimed at providing basic facilities to the residents of Chak Jhumra besides imparting technical training to them so that they could earn their daily bread through decent jobs," says a press release issued here today.

He said that trained human resource was the backbone of trade and industry and government was taking genuine steps for the welfare of the labourers.

He further said that Punjab`s labour policy had been formulated with a vision to ensure gainfully employed and satisfied labour force which optimally contributed to national growth and worked in a decent environment as per national and international standards.

MNA Shahid Nazir briefly speaking on the occasion hoped that FIEDMC would take all necessary steps in regard of resolving issues being faced by the residents of the localities.

He said there are more than 2 million workers in Faisalabad and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan considered labourers and workers as an important partner in creation of Naya Pakistan and taking practical steps for welfare and protection of their rights.

Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq unfolding the salient features of the programme said that it is basically designed to uplift living standard of the people of the localities by enhancing rural household income and employment opportunities, improving infrastructure and skill development of the target groups through participatory approach.

He said under the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, FIEDMC formulated a comprehensive programme to improve socio-economic conditions of the workers.

He said they would construct a Social Security Hospital having capacity of two hundred beds which would provide emergency, indoor and outdoor medical treatment to people of the localities besides setting up cardiac and burn units.

He further said a state of the art technical college and university would be established in Allama Iqbal Industrial City to impart latest technical education to students to fill the demand of local and international skilled human resource.

He said the youths were both issue and solution in the country as transforming the 14.5 million youths into skilled labour force was crucial for the growth of the country.

Mian Kashif FIEDMC has also further tailored special programme for students to learn Chinese language and the main objective of the programme is to impart basic Chinese language to students which will help them in their future lives, particularly in view of the key role that China is now playing in the world economy and in science and engineering.

He said about 25 percent jobs would be given to people of the localities which would not only improve their living standard but also help reducing unemployment. He further said they would build new roads from Allama Iqbal Industrial City to adjacent localities while old roads would be repaired for smoothing transportation.