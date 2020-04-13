FIEDMC pleads for SOPs to reopen closed industries due to COVID-19

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday called for devising a standard operating procedure (SOP) for all factories so that clusters of essential industries could be allowed to resume operation to offset financial slowdown

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of investors and traders who called on him to discuss the possibilities of reopening of industry and markets across the country, says a press release issued here on Monday.

Mian Kashif said the lifting of lockdown on industries was the need of the hour.

He said for the industrialists, the ongoing lockdown had led to income erosion and additional cost of doing business.

He further said the SME sector was the worst affected due to the lockdown and urged for the rescheduling of sector's debt.

Mian Kashif further said FIEDMC was also facing hurdles to accomplish tasks necessary to be completed to create economic activities besides helping the country to boost the exports.

Mian Kashif said the mega projects in FIEDMC was expected to create 300,000 jobs for the people of Punjab in the next five years and attract an investment of around Rs400 billion in automobiles, value-addedtextiles, engineering, pharmaceuticals, food processing, chemicals,construction materials.