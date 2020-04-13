UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIEDMC Pleads For SOPs To Reopen Closed Industries Due To COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 53 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

FIEDMC pleads for SOPs to reopen closed industries due to COVID-19

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday called for devising a standard operating procedure (SOP) for all factories so that clusters of essential industries could be allowed to resume operation to offset financial slowdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday called for devising a standard operating procedure (SOP) for all factories so that clusters of essential industries could be allowed to resume operation to offset financial slowdown.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of investors and traders who called on him to discuss the possibilities of reopening of industry and markets across the country, says a press release issued here on Monday.

Mian Kashif said the lifting of lockdown on industries was the need of the hour.

He said for the industrialists, the ongoing lockdown had led to income erosion and additional cost of doing business.

He further said the SME sector was the worst affected due to the lockdown and urged for the rescheduling of sector's debt.

Mian Kashif further said FIEDMC was also facing hurdles to accomplish tasks necessary to be completed to create economic activities besides helping the country to boost the exports.

Mian Kashif said the mega projects in FIEDMC was expected to create 300,000 jobs for the people of Punjab in the next five years and attract an investment of around Rs400 billion in automobiles, value-addedtextiles, engineering, pharmaceuticals, food processing, chemicals,construction materials.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Exports Business Punjab Company Market All Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

ATC adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal c ..

52 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks health ministry' ..

52 minutes ago

China sent medical teams to Pakistan, other countr ..

52 minutes ago

Distribution of ration among 22,000 families start ..

52 minutes ago

Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Malik A ..

53 minutes ago

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani directs fo ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.