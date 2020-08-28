UrduPoint.com
FIEDMC, PU, IQTM Signs MoU

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:03 PM

FIEDMC, PU, IQTM signs MoU

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), Punjab University and Institute of Quality and Technology Management (IQTM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote industrial development in special economic zone Allama Iqbal Industrial City under CPEC here on Frida

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ):Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), Punjab University and Institute of Quality and Technology Management (IQTM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote industrial development in special economic zone Allama Iqbal Industrial City under CPEC here on Friday.

Under the agreement, Punjab University would set up a modern research center in the special economic zone, while IQTM would provide training to management of the industry.

On this occasion, Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting has assured of extending all out support for in time completion of the country's first special economic zone.

He said that special measures were being taken to make the project economic hub of the country.

Vice-Chancellor Punjab University Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed said that CPEC project would provide academia-industry linkage to promote economic as well as social activities.

He said that economic conditions of the country could be changed by establishing research centers under the proposal of Institute of Quality and Technology Management.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Technology Punjab Company CPEC Hub All Agreement Industry

