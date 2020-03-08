FIEDMC road show gets tremendous response from foreign investors: Mian Kashif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) road show held at London got tremendous response from foreign investors showing keen interest in state of the art first ever prioritized Special Economic Zone, Allama Iqbal Industrial City kicked off by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media after his return from UK, Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said the overseas Pakistanis are increasingly showing their overwhelming confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as indicators of all global financial institutions were projecting Pakistan as a destination for secure and profitable investment," says a press release issued here today.

He further said the foreign remittances were on the rise, the exports were up and the imports were under control.

"The government policies, which are in the pipeline, would ease our exporters to substantially increase their exports of textiles, readymade knitwear, food products, sports and surgical goods, livestock and agricultural products," adding he said CPEC has been dubbed as a game changer and holds immense economic opportunities.

Mian Kashif said that under CPEC flagship projects Special Economic Zones (SEZs) have been created with huge incentives to facilitate the foreign investors wanted to establish their industries and other business projects in these zones.

He added that Pakistan would encourage more British Pakistani and overseas investors in these SEZs including FIEDMC.

He said that his organization was playing an important role for attracting investments for its first prioritized SEZ Allam Iqbal Industrial city under the CPEC with all required facilities of land, gas, and electricity to the investors.

He said that a one-window operation has been established in the zone to facilitate and guide the investors with tax incentives. "All seventeen (17) Federal and provincial departments were working under the one widow to facilitate the investors in the Economic zone", he remarked.

He also appreciated Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for extending all kinds of supports to speed up ongoing development projects of FIEDMC. He said promoting international trade and investment was the pivot around which Pakistan seeks to devise its economic development and poverty alleviation strategies.

Mian Kashif said the government was also encouraging financial inclusion and public-private partnership so the investors could take advantage of the opportunity.

He said Pakistan had immense natural and human resources, which if utilized wisely and properly, could make it one of the world's developed countries.