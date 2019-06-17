UrduPoint.com
FIEDMC SEZ Taking Lead By Attracting Local As Well As FDI: Mian Kashif Ashfaq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:54 PM

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday said FIEDMC Special Economic Zone (SEZ) was taking lead in Pakistan by attracting local as well as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as more than 20 Chinese companies were already made investment at M-3 Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday said FIEDMC Special Economic Zone (SEZ) was taking lead in Pakistan by attracting local as well as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as more than 20 Chinese companies were already made investment at M-3 Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

Talking to media here on Monday, he said the federal government had decided to finance the cost of provision of gas and electricity to all the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of FIEDMC, said a press release issued here.

He said for provision of 80 MW, FESCO required Rs200 million which included the conducting of transmission lines and ancillary arrangements.

He said the provision of utilities at zero point was the responsibility of the Federal government and in that regard the government would ensure timely availability of funds as assured by Secretary board of Investment Omer Rasul .

The funding would be provided through PSDP as per the decision of ECC and Rs 1.4 billion had initially been allocated for the provision of utilities.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that NOC for 40 MW Grid Station has already been issued. He said that understanding was given that 40MW additional transformer could be placed in the existing Grid Station as stop gap arrangement.

Meanwhile, the construction and erection of 2nd Grid Station would be completed.

He said FIEDMC also required 20 MW by December 2019 for Allama Iqbal Industrial City as the sales had already started.

Mian Kashif elaborated on the aims of the new Allama Iqbal Industrial City which would increase trade balance, employment and investment through service provision, job creation and effective administration, in keeping with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Operating Officer Amir Saleemi said that FIEDMC looks to the ground-breaking of Allama Iqbal Industrial City prioritised Special Economic Zone under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Industrial Cooperation Framework by the Prime Minister as the key project would play an integral part in attracting capital intensive industries and increase value addition for Pakistan.

| He lauded the services of Chief Executive Officer, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Mujahid islam Billa and Secretary BOI Omar Rasul for taking personal interest in the timely provision of power and financing to make FIEDMC one of the best largest industrial estate in the country.

