FIEDMC to establish state of the art technical lab for achieving modern standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) will establish state of the art ultra modern technical lab to meet international standards.

The lab would be established in collaboration with engineering faculty of Information Technology University (ITU) for complete monitoring and automation solutions for industrial units on modern scientific lines to meet international industrial standards and enhancing profitability by effectively controlling losses.

Talking to a delegation of investors here on Sunday at his camp office Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that he held result oriented fruitful meeting with Prof Dr. Sarfraz Khurshid Vice Chancellor ITU and his team of experts comprising Dean faculty of engineering Dr.Tauseef Tauqeer,, assisted by co-principal investigators, Dr.Usman Younis and Dr.Rehan Hafiz.

He said that it was decided in principal to seek the technical guidance from the experts of ITU for setting up Industrial Monitoring and Automation Lab at Faisalabad which will provide facilities of smart monitoring of utilities of water, electricity and gas using internet of Things (IOT) technology, energy auditing etc.

He said that ITU also will develop a joint Centre of Excellency to provide state of the art motor characterization test bench facility for readily available performance analysis of FIEDMC clients developing/exporting electro mechanical systems and a fully integrated industrial automation training panel for resource development and capacity enhancement of industrial units.

He said that introduction and application of digitalization transformation concept is need of hour for industries which is the foundation of the next 5th industrial revolution.

He said that lab will also provide modern and unconventional solutions that unlock the hidden potential and resources of their factories to enhance higher profitability with greater productivity without any additional financial burden.

He said that Dr Tauseef told him that use of industrial Internet of Thing (IOT) will definitely help improve operational efficiency, productivity, creating new business opportunities, reducing downtime, maximize asset utilization, reducing asset lifecycle costs, enhancing worker safety and product innovation process besides better understanding of customer demands. He said that ITU also agreed to impart training to staff of the industrial units for using of modern technology .

He hoped that lab will address the all technical problems being confronted by industries.

Mian Kashif said that scope of expansion of this lab to all other special economic zones being developed across the country under CEPC will be examined for the benefits of new industrial units for boosting their productivity and profitability without compromising the quality of products. He said that collaboration of FIEDMC and ITU will yield better positive development and growth oriented results with better impact on industry . He said that FIEDMC will ink memorandum of understanding with ITU in this regard soon.

He said that he was really impressed with experts and their research contributions which he hoped will lead boosting industrial production in the country.