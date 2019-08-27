UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIEDMC To Incentivize Investment In Export-led Industry And Import Substitution, Mian Kashif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 02:03 PM

FIEDMC to incentivize investment in export-led industry and import substitution, Mian Kashif

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Tuesday said that the incumbent government is focusing on promoting export-led industry and import substitution to restrict the import bill and boost exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Tuesday said that the incumbent government is focusing on promoting export-led industry and import substitution to restrict the import bill and boost exports.

He disclosed this during a meeting with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Almas Hyder in which LCCI and FIEDMC office-bearers were also present," says a press release issued here Tuesday.

Mian Kashif said that FIEDMC would extend all-out assistance to exporters and try to make policies that would help promote the country's exports across the world.

He further said foreign industrialists and investors hailing from different countries especially China can help increase Pakistan s exports by relocating export oriented industries and initiating joint ventures in various fields.

He said that this will boost industrial cooperation besides strengthening bilateral economic partnership with other countries.

He said there are investment opportunities in various sectors such as maritime, iron and steel, petrochemical, agro based industries, tourism, energy, minerals and mines and textiles.

He said they have invited both local and foreign businessmen and investors to take advantage of incentives being offered by FIEDMC.

He said the FIEDMC always provided state-of-the-art facilities to its customers besides resolving their issues through one-window operation on a priority basis.

Mian Kashif stressed that investor confidence was being restored gradually after completion of the M3 project.

He also highlighted various steps taken by the government for improving ease of doing business and facilitating foreign investment.

He emphasized that consistent policies were imperative to attract foreign investment into the country, which could lead the economy towards sustainable growth.

"Pakistan's economic indicators are now improving and soon the government will announce relief packages for the poor strata of society," he added.

He said that Pakistan was a big consumers market with a population of over 200 million people.

He said that many Multinational Companies (MNCs) were doing successful business in Pakistan, which showed its great potential for foreign investors.

He said that it was right time for both local and foreign investors to explore Joint Ventures (JVs) and investment in SEZs and in other sectors of Pakistan's economy in order to take advantage of being the first movers.

He also highlighted Pakistan's reforms agenda such as steps to improve Pakistan's ranking on the ease of doing business and structural changes in microeconomic sectors particularly industrialization in the country.

He reiterated his earlier stance that they would use all available resources to provide the best facilities to their customers so that industrial revolution would be brought not only in Faisalabad but also across the country.

Mian Kashif expressed satisfaction over the pace of development in M3 industrial city and Allama Iqbal Industrial estate besides approval of expenditure.

Mian Kashif also extended invitation to LCCI President Almas Hyder for visiting FIEDMC which was accepted and a high level LCCI delegation led by its President will visit FIEDMC on September 02.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World Exports Import Business Poor China Company Visit Lead Turkish Lira September Market Textile All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

COTHM Karachi celebrates its 5th Convocation Cerem ..

6 minutes ago

Rs 51.46 bln properties frozen, Rs 13.814 bln reco ..

4 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs 50.4 bn for development projects

17 seconds ago

Iran to Showcase Indigenous Drones, Helicopters at ..

18 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan wins hearts and minds of ..

20 seconds ago

European rights court condemns Russia over Magnits ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.