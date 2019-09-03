UrduPoint.com
FIEDMC To Reserve 100 Acre Land For Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry For Setting Up Industry In SEZs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development andManagement Company (FIEDMC) will reserve 100 acre land in its SpecialEconomic Zone for the members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI) for setting up industrial units to boost economic activities in thecountry

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) will reserve 100 acre land in its Special Economic Zone for the members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI) for setting up industrial units to boost economic activities in thecountry.FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday disclosed that an MOU will beinked with LCCI in this regard .

He said he had result oriented and fruitfulmeeting with Almas Hyder, President of LCCI ,SVP khawaja Shahzad and VPFaheem and others.LCCI delegation under leadership of LCCI President Almas Hyder will visitSpecial Economic Zones (SEZs) M3 Industrial City and Allama IqbalIndustrial City on September 05and later the delegation will also visit thecentral office of FIEDMC.

It was also agreed that if any LCCI member isinterested to buy land in SEZs, he will be given allotment letter on thisoccasion.

