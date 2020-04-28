FIEDMC urges govt to announce relief package for small entrepreneurs

:Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ahsfaq Tuesday urged the government to announce a relief package for retailers as it had announced for small and medium enterprises to promote small businesses across the country to deal with the impact of covid-19 on the economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ahsfaq Tuesday urged the government to announce a relief package for retailers as it had announced for small and medium enterprises to promote small businesses across the country to deal with the impact of covid-19 on the economy. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of retailers which called on him to discuss issues related to small business especially after outbreak of coronavirus," said a news release.

The Chairman said the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the business and traders community due to the lockdown.

He also demanded that business community must be taken on board while finalizing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) as the impact of coronavirus put huge losses and damage to businesses and the revival of routine business could only be possible in post corona if extensive relief package be offered to business community.

He also suggested that sales tax rate has to be 5 per cent, and income tax and electricity bills to be waived off.�Interest free loans should be offered to business community so that they could feed their family and their workers.

He said Pakistan's economy is projected to face a loss of up to 4.64 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This loss is due to the disruptions in trade, both imports and exports, after the spread of covid-19.

He explained how FIEDMC is also facing hurdles to accomplish necessary tasks.

Completion of these tasks was important to create economic activities and to help the country boost its exports.

In fact, a whopping amount of US $ 2 billion worth of export orders are now cancelled due to the viral outbreak, he added.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the incumbent government was taking effective and comprehensive public safety measures against coronavirus.

"This is besides utilizing all resources to provide free ration to the poor families. The government departments are ensuring foolproof security of the people for 24 hours," he added.� The Chairman urged philanthropists to come forward to play their role for supporting the people.

He believes that joint efforts by the government, institutions and people would eradicate the pandemic and help to overcome the crisis.

He said the world is facing an unprecedented challenge, a pandemic in an age when cross-border interaction, frequent travel and social engagement are the norm.

As the covid-19 contagion has spread across borders and reached all but the most isolated of locations, the government and the people of Pakistan are doing their best to cope with the demands on the health sector and the needs of the vulnerable.