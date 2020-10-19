UrduPoint.com
Fifteen People To Face Trial Over Massive Oil Theft In Russia's Far East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

Fifteen People to Face Trial Over Massive Oil Theft in Russia's Far East

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Fifteen residents of the Primorsky Territory of Russia's Far Eastern Federal District will face trial in connection with the theft of more than 25 tonnes of oil products, the transport department of the local Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The transport police and the department of the Federal Security Service in the Nakhodka city arrested 15 members of an organized criminal gang accused of the theft. The leader of the group is believed to be a 41-years-old Nakhodka resident.

"Investigators have proven the involvement of the defendants in the theft of over 25 tonnes of fuel products amount to approximately 1.5 million rubles [$19,200]," the department said.

If found guilty, the suspects face up to 10 years in prison.

