Fifteen Senators Urge Trump to Revoke Licenses For US Firms to Trade With Huawei - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Fifteen US senators have a sent a bipartisan letter to President Donald Trump urging him to revoke licenses issued to US companies to trade with the Chinese high tech giant Huawei, Senators Tom Cotton and Chuck Schumer said in a press release.

"We write to express our concern that the Department of Commerce has begun to issue licenses to some US firms that conduct business with Huawei Technologies," the letter said on Thursday. "Given the security risks posed by Huawei's operations in the United States, we request that you take immediate action to suspend the approval of such licenses."

On November 18, the Commerce Department announced that it would be extending the Temporary General License for US companies engaged in specific business activity with Huawei.

The senators noted in the letter that in May, Huawei and 68 of its affiliates were added to the Commerce Department's Entity List for reasons of national security, the release said.

"To date, the Entity List includes 115 Huawei companies," the senators said as quoted in the release.

The letter was also signed by Senators Chris Van Hollen, Rick Scott, Richard Blumenthal, Ben Sasse, Tammy Baldwin, John Cornyn, Ed Markey, Josh Hawley, Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand and Doug Jones, the release said.