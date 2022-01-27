Fighting High Inflation Priority for Turkish Government - President Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Fight high inflation is a priority for the Turkish government, and relevant work is under way, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Look at the United States, at the Western countries that are fighting inflation. We are committed to solving this problem, this is our priority," Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV.

"Relevant work is under way, and I am sure that we will solve it," he said.