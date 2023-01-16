Fiji Development Bank aims to enhance operations digitally

UrduPoint.com

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):Fiji Development Bank (FDB), the island nation's only national development financial institution, continues to enhance its operations digitally.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) on Monday, FDB Chief Executive Officer Saud Minam said that they have received over 17,000 loan applications on the digital platform and there has been a reduction in the number of customers visiting the bank.

Nearly 80 percent of the FDB's customers now prefer online services, he said, adding that they are working on reducing paper usage as they have not printed any bank statements in the last eight months.

"That could be, you know, those special package programs that we had, like the COVID-19 one, and then we had the other products that we launched in the last 12 to 18 months, which means every product that we've launched is all through digital," he said.

"So I think that's where the program is going to be, we will eliminate all the papers within our own bank ... All legal documentation or rules are being done through digital letters that are sent out to different departments inside or outside, with digital signatures, so there is no printout on that."Last Friday, the FDB in collaboration with Visa launched a Digital Financial Literacy Program, which is accessible to everyone through the bank's website.

