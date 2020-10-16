Fiji, U.S. ink trade and investment framework agreement

Fiji and the United States signed on Friday the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA), the first such agreement between the two countries

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Fiji and the United States signed on Friday the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA), the first such agreement between the two countries.

According to a government statement, the agreement was signed virtually by Fiji's Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Faiyaz Siddiq Koya and the United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Koya said that the signing of the TIFA marks an important milestone in the long-standing and multi-faceted partnership between Fiji and the United States.

The two countries enjoy strong bilateral trade and investment flows, with the U.S. being Fiji's largest trading partner, he said, adding that the TIFA will provide a strategic framework and principles for dialogue on trade and investment issues.