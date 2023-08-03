Fiji's fiscal outlook hinges on continued economic recovery into the medium term, said the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in its latest Pacific Economic Monitor report

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):Fiji's fiscal outlook hinges on continued economic recovery into the medium term, said the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in its latest Pacific Economic Monitor report.

The report said a 26 percent increase in Fiji's expenditures in the 2023-2024 National Budget places heavy pressure on the new revenue measures to meet their targets to avoid wider deficits and put fiscal consolidation plans at risk, according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday.

The Fijian government is relying on a combination of revenue policy changes, nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth and a recovery in the tax base to offset the increase in expenditures and bring down the debt-to-GDP ratios, according to the report.

However, the ADB said the impact of the budget on sustainable economic recovery may be tested.

Higher tax rates can be expected to dampen consumer and business demand, the ADB said, adding that the planned higher expenditure may lead to more imports putting pressure on Fiji's current balance of payments position.

Moreover, the ADB said fiscal and monetary tightening in major tourism source markets in response to high inflation may adversely affect tourist real discretionary income in the coming months, jeopardizing Fiji's revenue recovery.

Of the key tourism source markets, Australia and the United States are reportedly facing an economic slowdown, while New Zealand entered a technical recession in the second quarter of the year amid high inflation environment.

The report said all central banks have indicated further tightening should inflation remain above target.

To sustain tourism recovery, price competitiveness against similar destinations and household disposable incomes in key markets will be important factors in supporting tourism moving forward, it added.