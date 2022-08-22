Filipino diplomats visits FPCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of Filipino diplomats stationed in Islamabad visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Monday.

The delegation comprised Charge d' Affairs, Head of Philippines Mission in Pakistan, Maria Agnes M. Cervantes, Honorary Consul General Fahdel Sheikh, Vice Consul Dan Bagaporo and Economic Assistant Sumaira Bibi. Philippine Embassy in Islamabad, in coordination with the Honorary Consulate General in Lahore, held a meeting on Philippine trade and tourism opportunities.

The Philippine embassy and the FPCCI agreed to organise and exchange trade and investment missions to further enhance bilateral-trade and investments.

Maria Agnes M. Cervantes highlighted the strong ties between the Philippines and Pakistan since 1949, adding that high-level exchanges and agreements signed by both countries were a testament to the close relationship.

President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) of the Philippines, specifically the Bureau of Export Trade Promotion and the FPCCI had also signed an agreement for the establishment of JBC.

He said that it was surprising that despite substantial friendly relations volume of our trade was low, just US$ 196 million out of which, Pakistan's share in exports to the Philippines stood at US$ 127 million. One of the reasons for the low volume of bilateral-trade was that both sides were confined to a few items of bilateral exports and imports. Regional Chairman FPCCI Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said a mechanism should be devised to promote cooperation in all spheres of common interest to oversee cooperation in economic, commercial and technical fields. Relevant national institutions should hold consultations on the prospects of cooperation in the fields of common interests.

He said that seminars and exhibitions should be organised in Pakistan and the Philippines to create awareness about each other's products. It was essential to have an efficient system for the issuance of business visas.