UrduPoint.com

Filipino Diplomats Visits FPCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Filipino diplomats visits FPCCI

A delegation of Filipino diplomats stationed in Islamabad visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of Filipino diplomats stationed in Islamabad visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Monday.

The delegation comprised Charge d' Affairs, Head of Philippines Mission in Pakistan, Maria Agnes M. Cervantes, Honorary Consul General Fahdel Sheikh, Vice Consul Dan Bagaporo and Economic Assistant Sumaira Bibi. Philippine Embassy in Islamabad, in coordination with the Honorary Consulate General in Lahore, held a meeting on Philippine trade and tourism opportunities.

The Philippine embassy and the FPCCI agreed to organise and exchange trade and investment missions to further enhance bilateral-trade and investments.

Maria Agnes M. Cervantes highlighted the strong ties between the Philippines and Pakistan since 1949, adding that high-level exchanges and agreements signed by both countries were a testament to the close relationship.

President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) of the Philippines, specifically the Bureau of Export Trade Promotion and the FPCCI had also signed an agreement for the establishment of JBC.

He said that it was surprising that despite substantial friendly relations volume of our trade was low, just US$ 196 million out of which, Pakistan's share in exports to the Philippines stood at US$ 127 million. One of the reasons for the low volume of bilateral-trade was that both sides were confined to a few items of bilateral exports and imports. Regional Chairman FPCCI Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said a mechanism should be devised to promote cooperation in all spheres of common interest to oversee cooperation in economic, commercial and technical fields. Relevant national institutions should hold consultations on the prospects of cooperation in the fields of common interests.

He said that seminars and exhibitions should be organised in Pakistan and the Philippines to create awareness about each other's products. It was essential to have an efficient system for the issuance of business visas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Exchange Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Philippines All Agreement Industry Share Million

Recent Stories

Court grants police two-day custody of Gill

Court grants police two-day custody of Gill

39 seconds ago
 Walk held to raise awareness about dengue

Walk held to raise awareness about dengue

40 seconds ago
 PMSA distributes ration among rain affected people ..

PMSA distributes ration among rain affected people

42 seconds ago
 Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

5 minutes ago
 About 170 People Killed in Floods in Afghanistan O ..

About 170 People Killed in Floods in Afghanistan Over Past Month - Authorities

12 minutes ago
 DC for urban forestation on war footing

DC for urban forestation on war footing

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.