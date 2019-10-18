UrduPoint.com
Filling Of TurkStream Pipeline's First Leg With Gas Started - Project Operator

Fri 18th October 2019 | 02:33 PM

Filling of TurkStream Pipeline's First Leg With Gas Started - Project Operator

The filling of the first leg of the offshore section of the TurkStream gas pipeline with gas has started, this is the last stage of tests before commissioning, the project operator said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The filling of the first leg of the offshore section of the TurkStream gas pipeline with gas has started, this is the last stage of tests before commissioning, the project operator said in a statement Friday.

"The filling of the first of the two legs of the offshore section of the TurkStream gas pipeline with natural gas has begun. This is the final stage of tests before putting the pipeline into operation," it said.

