KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Final beneficiaries of Ukraine's NewsOne broadcaster that planned to hold a teleconference with Russia are linked to Russia's Promsvyazbank, and this is a sufficient reason to impose sanctions on the broadcaster, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said on Monday.

NewsOne and Russia's Rossiya 1 planned to hold the teleconference on July 12. However, NewsOne said earlier on Monday that the teleconference had been canceled over threats to its journalists and an information campaign against the broadcaster. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian prosecution has initiated proceedings under the article "Attempt to commit state treason" against NewsOne, accusing the broadcaster of providing information support to subversive activities targeting Ukraine.

"We have received information that the final beneficiary, the owner of NewsOne, is a Cypriot company, headed by citizens of the Republic of Cyprus. One of them is also a cofounder of another Cypriot company, which is a co-owner of Russia's Promsvyazbank," Lutsenko said at a briefing, as aired by Pryamiy broadcaster.

He specified that Russia's state defense order was funded through Promsvyazbank.

"In my opinion, this information is sufficient for the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to eventually impose sanctions on this bank," Lutsenko said, specifying that the council was previously unable to introduce sanctions against NewsOne, since under the Ukrainian legislation entities can be slapped with sanctions only if they cooperate with terrorism.

Lutsenko added that the Ukrainian Security Service would be tasked with conducting the investigation.

All the officials linked to NewsOne will be questioned, Lutsenko added.

"The formal owner [of NewsOne], people's deputy [Taras] Kozak, as well as a range of broadcaster's officials, including general producer Vasily Golovanov, have received summons to the prosecutor for this Wednesday," Lutsenko added.

The prosecutor general specified that proceedings had been initiated as part of an old state treason case.