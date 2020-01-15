UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Final Passage Of USMCA Likely This Week: Top US Senator

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:20 AM

Final passage of USMCA likely this week: top US senator

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The US Senate is expected to approve a landmark continental trade agreement with Canada and Mexico this week, a top Republican said Tuesday in what would be a win for President Donald Trump.

"We are, it looks like, going to be able to process the USMCA here in the Senate this week," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters, calling it good news for the country "and something I think we have broad bipartisan agreement on." The long-awaited pact still has several procedural hurdles to clear, including approval by multiple Senate committees.

But lawmakers appeared eager to fast-track USMCA in the coming days in order to clear the decks before Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate begins next week.

The Senate Budget Committee approved legislation to implement the new deal earlier Tuesday.

The USMCA, which replaces the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement by updating rules on auto manufacturing, e-commerce, intellectual property restrictions and labor provisions, cleared the US House last month by an overwhelming bipartisan majority -- an unusual occurrence in the current political atmosphere.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Canada Budget Trump Mexico Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 January 2020

11 minutes ago

Anwar Gargash concludes visit to Sudan

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.