- Home
- Business
- News
- Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, UNICEF Rep. discuss collaborative efforts on child w ..
Finance And Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, UNICEF Rep. Discuss Collaborative Efforts On Child Welfare, Education, Climate
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 09:07 PM
United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Pakistan, Ms. Pernille Ironside on Monday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb to discuss collaborative efforts on child welfare, education, and climate challenges
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Pakistan, Ms. Pernille Ironside on Monday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb to discuss collaborative efforts on child welfare, education, and climate challenges.
The Finance Minister appreciated the technical support and knowledge transfer provided by UNICEF in Pakistan. He highlighted the two existential challenges facing the country—climate change and population growth—particularly their impact on child stunting and learning poverty, said a press release issued here.
He discussed the Country Partnership Framework signed with the World Bank, noting that nearly two-thirds of the
USD 2 billion expected every year, under the program over the next ten years, would be directed toward addressing population-related challenges.
The Minister emphasized the importance of making the best use of available resources to address these pressing issues.
Senator Aurangzeb also underlined the important role of UNICEF and other development partners in supporting Pakistan’s efforts, particularly through close collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change, Ministry of Population Welfare, and Ministry Of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.
He stressed the need for greater coordination in identifying priority areas and projects requiring interventions, and in providing technical support and capacity building to the relevant ministries.
He further emphasized the importance of effective coordination between federal and provincial governments for the operationalization of such projects.
Ms. Ironside reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to Pakistan, noting that UNICEF is actively working with relevant ministries and stakeholders across a broad range of sectors, with a particular focus on child care and girls’ education.
She highlighted UNICEF’s provision of technical expertise through strategic partnerships and its leadership role in driving initiatives aligned with national priorities.
She explained that UNICEF follows a multi-sectoral approach to community welfare, prioritizing projects in education, health, and climate resilience.
She also discussed avenues for further strengthening UNICEF’s role and contribution in Pakistan.
Both sides reiterated their resolve to continue working together to address challenges faced by children and communities in Pakistan and to further strengthen cooperation for sustainable development.
Recent Stories
ISSI hosts Int'l seminar on President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiativ ..
NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Development through education
Ministry of Investment, Keeta sign MoU to establish Keeta’s UAE headquarters
NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 2025
Police conduct search operations to ensure law & order
Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (PQEPC) extends relief to Karac ..
Senator Rubina Khalid leads BISP relief mission in flood-hit Buner; assures full ..
KU declares results of ADA External Part II both parts
IUB continues flood relief efforts in Jalalpur Pirwala
KU declares results of BA Regular, External, Part-II, both parts Annual Exam 202 ..
IUB explores partnership with Shandong Vocational College China
Decisive strategy finalised to eliminate crime from Katcha Areas
More Stories From Business
-
Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (PQEPC) extends relief to Karachi flood victims12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan seeks German investment: Senator Aurangzeb praises valuable technical and financial assista ..2 hours ago
-
Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, UNICEF Rep. discuss collaborative efforts on child w ..3 minutes ago
-
CCP issues advisory on dealership agreements, exemption Compliance2 hours ago
-
Study suggests stronger measures to curb illicit cigarette trade2 hours ago
-
ICCI President vows to guard business community2 hours ago
-
KPRA holds orientation session on Amendments to ST on Services Act3 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,590 points3 hours ago
-
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management3 hours ago
-
SCCI holds certificate ceremony for social media marketing course4 hours ago
-
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time4 hours ago
-
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline4 hours ago