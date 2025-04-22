Finance Department economize Rs 370 mln during budget preparation

(@FahadShabbir)

The Finance Department of Balochistan has saved Rs370 million during the ongoing budget preparation process

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Finance Department of Balochistan has saved Rs370 million during the ongoing budget preparation process.

According to official sources, the economized amount was previously allocated for refreshments of officials from various government departments who involved in the budget process, including the Finance Department, Planning and Development (P&D), Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), and the Ministerial Secretariat.

The department decided to eliminate these additional expenditures, resulting in a substantial annual saving for the national exchequer.

Sources from the Finance Department further said that the budget-making process will now be conducted strictly within official working hours and within employees' basic salary structures.

Officials have termed this a commendable step, as it is expected to save the government Rs370 million each year.