Finance Department Economize Rs 370 Mln During Budget Preparation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 11:39 PM
The Finance Department of Balochistan has saved Rs370 million during the ongoing budget preparation process
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Finance Department of Balochistan has saved Rs370 million during the ongoing budget preparation process.
According to official sources, the economized amount was previously allocated for refreshments of officials from various government departments who involved in the budget process, including the Finance Department, Planning and Development (P&D), Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), and the Ministerial Secretariat.
The department decided to eliminate these additional expenditures, resulting in a substantial annual saving for the national exchequer.
Sources from the Finance Department further said that the budget-making process will now be conducted strictly within official working hours and within employees' basic salary structures.
Officials have termed this a commendable step, as it is expected to save the government Rs370 million each year.
Recent Stories
M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project to be included in PSDP for FY 2025-26: NA ..
Abul Hasan congratulates newly elected body of BUJ, QPC
Punjab govt fully active in protecting farmers' rights: Punjab Information Minis ..
Iffat Naveed’s short stories collection “Raddi” launch at ACP
Awareness walk to celebrate 50 years of SOS Pakistan to be held on April 25
27 non-locals killed, several injured in Pahalgam attack in IIOJK
KP health department initiates registration of Blood Banks
Rescue 1122 Attock conducts flood preparedness exercise
Finance Department economize Rs 370 mln during budget preparation
Pakistan committed to religious freedom, minority rights; says minister at Holi ..
The use of mobile phone banking apps on rise in Pakistan
Rwandan embassy inaugurated in Islamabad; a milestone in strengthening bilateral ..
More Stories From Business
-
Abul Hasan congratulates newly elected body of BUJ, QPC6 minutes ago
-
Finance Department economize Rs 370 mln during budget preparation40 seconds ago
-
The use of mobile phone banking apps on rise in Pakistan43 seconds ago
-
Rwandan embassy inaugurated in Islamabad; a milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between t ..45 seconds ago
-
CCP approves merger of Junaid Jamshed and U&I garments2 hours ago
-
DISCOs Support Units meeting held2 hours ago
-
SECP enhances Quasi-Judicial framework2 hours ago
-
Gold hits record as Trump fuels Fed fears, Wall Street rebounds2 hours ago
-
Workshop on climate-resilient urban development held2 hours ago
-
Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay2 hours ago
-
6 development schemes worth Rs 9.78b approved2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Malaysia explore opportunities in blockchain technology2 hours ago