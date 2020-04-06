UrduPoint.com
Finance Dept Has No Role In Giving Sugar Subsidy: Hashim Jawan Bakhat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:23 PM

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Monday that giving sugar subsidy was a decision of the cabinet and it was free from any interference or influence from the Punjab Finance Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Monday that giving sugar subsidy was a decision of the cabinet and it was free from any interference or influence from the Punjab Finance Department.

He said in a media statement issued here that in a meeting preceding the cabinet decision, the Provincial Finance Department had categorically stated that it considered subsidies as economic distortions. It had suggested that the provincial government should formulate a comprehensive policy and a plan for gradual elimination of the subsidy on sugar, as it was not a staple food.

The short statement read out as follows:- "I would like to clarify my role as finance minister in the matter related to the PKR 3 billion subsidy to the sugar sector on export.

"Given any potential conflict of interest, I have always maintained a distance from anything related to the sugar sector. This is a well-known fact which the government is aware of.

"The minutes of the cabinet meeting, held on Dec 29, 2018, in which the agenda was tabled, are documented and on this item, it is stated by the Finance Department that subsidies were considered economic distortions and should not be encouraged.

This is reflective of the independent and impartial thinking which is clear from any influence or self-interest.

"Matters are discussed at length in the cabinet and the views of all concerned (in this case the initiating department, Food Department) were presented, upon which the cabinet decided on the matter.

"It is also important to note that two high-level meetings preceded the cabinet meeting to deliberate on the issue and I was not in attendance.

There have been a lot of unwarranted and unjustified speculations in the media circles lately about my role as finance minister in this matter and I hope this puts the record straight."The minister added that minutes of the Cabinet meeting were available to the public under the Right to Information Act.

