Finance division Clarifies regarding news, "Govt has taken back decision of tax on electricity bills"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Finance Division on Thursday clarified the news item being on air by some media channels that the Government has taken back the decision of tax on electricity bills.

The Finance Division clarified that there is no authenticity in such news and no decision has so far been taken by the government.

However talks are being held with traders and business community on taxes on electricity Bills, said a press release issued by Finance Division.