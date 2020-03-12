UrduPoint.com
Finance Division Proposes Suitable Pay Raise In Next Budget

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :In response to the strike call by the Secretariat employees for raising their salaries, the Ministry of Finance has held meetings with the Federal Government employees to assure them that their proposals would be duly considered and proposed to the government in the next budget.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Finance Division said that on the instructions of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, separate meetings of Secretary Finance as well as Special Secretary Finance had been held with the protesting employees to get a full understanding and awareness of the financial constraints and problems of the government employees due to the inflation.

�The statement said that the government understood and acknowledged the difficulties and economic constraints faced by the federal government employees.

In view of their inputs obtained in the meetings held, proposal for a suitable raise in their salaries would be prepared by factoring in the overall economic situation and available fiscal space and incorporated in the upcoming Federal Budget 2020-21, it added.

