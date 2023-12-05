Open Menu

Finance Division Released Rs 17.4 Billion To ECP

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 10:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The finance division Tuesday released Rs 17.4 billion to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in addition to Rs 10.0 billion released in July 2023 for conduct of general elections in the country.

This brings the total released amount to Rs 27.4 billion for holding general elections.

The division remained committed to provision of funds as and when required by the ECP, the Ministry of Finance posted on X.

