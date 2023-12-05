Open Menu

Finance Division Releases Rs 17.4 Bln To ECP For Election

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Finance Division releases Rs 17.4 bln to ECP for election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Finance Division has released Rs. 17.4 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in addition to Rs. 10.0 billion released in July 2023 for the conduct of general elections in the country.

This brings the total released amount to Rs. 27.4 billion for holding general elections, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

“Finance Division remains committed to the provision of funds as and when required by the Election Commission of Pakistan”, the statement added.

