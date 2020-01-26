UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finance Division Takes Exception To Reporting On External Borrowing Data

Sumaira FH 7 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 01:30 PM

Finance Division takes exception to reporting on external borrowing data

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Ministry of Finance has taken a strong exception to a news report published in Daily Express Tribune and Daily Express, insinuating and portraying a situation of clash between two government departments over the government's foreign borrowing during July-Dec 2019 period.

In an official statement, Finance Division spokesperson described the reporting by both newspapers as being unethical and against the canons of professional journalism as their reports twist and paint a straightforward clarification issued by Finance Division on 25th January 2020 over government's net foreign borrowing of US$ 1.7 billion in the July-Dec 2019 period, as rejection of data of another government department which was not even mentioned in the Ministry's clarification.

The Spokesperson has maintained that the clarification issued by the Finance Division was only related to misreporting in a section of the media of gross external debt inflows which did not take into account outflows on account of repayments, and thereby presented only one side of the picture.

"Whereas the reported gross disbursement is US$ 5.5 billion during Jul - Dec 2019, deducting the US$ 3.8 billion which the government paid back during the said period leaves a net figure of US$ 1.7 billion ... therefore, the real addition was US$ 1.7 billion, not US$ 5.5 billion as claimed by a section of the press, the Ministry clarified. "Hence, the reporter has attempted to create a situation of so-called rift between two government departments and rejection of data by Finance Division of another government division whose input was duly taken in the Finance Division's clarification, which is unethical and against the canons of professional journalism, said the statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

January 2019 2020 Media Government Billion

Recent Stories

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

17 minutes ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

1 hour ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

3 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

3 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.