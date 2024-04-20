Finance Minister Address Concerns Of Rating Agencies On External Side
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 11:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Saturday addressed concerns of the rating agencies on external side, inflation, primary balance and interest rate regime.
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with representatives of S&P Global and Fitch Ratings, said a press release issued here.
The minister shared an update on the positive indicators of the country on the back of Standby Arrangement (SBA) signed with IMF.
He highlighted ongoing reforms in the priority areas of taxation, energy and privatization over the short, medium and long-term horizon.
He also referred to his meetings with Managing Director IMF, President, World Bank and other multi-lateral institutions including AIIB and ADB.
Finance Minister reaffirmed that World Bank agenda of climate change, digitalization and human development aligned with priorities of the government. He also mentioned potential Saudi investments which are in the pipeline.
