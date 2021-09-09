Finance Minister affirms support for revival of film industry

Considering the proposals put forth by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Minister for finance Shaukat Tarin on Thursday affirmed the full support and facilitation for the revival of the film industry in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Considering the proposals put forth by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Minister for finance Shaukat Tarin on Thursday affirmed the full support and facilitation for the revival of the film industry in the country.

In a meeting with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here, the finance minister supported the idea of reviving the film industry to promote soft image of Pakistan.

The revival of cinema would create ample employment opportunities for our talented youth and would also open up entertainment avenues for the people, he added.

He also stressed upon the need to adopt latest technologies in film making to excel in a highly competitive environment.

The minister for Information and Broadcasting, presented various proposals for revival of the film industry.

He underlined the need to incentivize the local producers and film makers to support the already struggling film industry which was on the verge of closing down due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He further stressed that the filmmaker would be incentivised to fill the gap on production side.

The minister further reiterated that those with original content and using local resources must be encouraged through various tax incentives so that cinema industry could flourish in the country.

Secretary Information, Secretary Finance Division, Chairman FBR and other senior officers participated during the meeting.