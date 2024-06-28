Finance Minister Announces Tax Exemption For Health, Education Sectors Inputs
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzaib on Friday said that tax exemption has been retained on medical surgery equipment including other health and education inputs.
The finance minister said cardiology stents, school books and printing stuff, cardiology surgery and Ex. Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATAs) tax exemptions were retained.
Meanwhile, participating in the discussion on the budget 2024-25, in the National Assembly, he said “We all need pure milk for the good health of the people, but tax exemption cannot be given on packed milk which is not according to the health standard".
Aurangzeb said that the tax exemption for education and health was given in very difficult economic conditions.
The minister said that teacher research has also been given tax exemption which has also been given in the finance bill 2024-25.
He said that tax exemption has also been made in the agriculture and fertilizer Sector for providing relief.
He said that there were high taxes on the salary class which have been normalized now.
The minister said “we need to increase tax to Gross Domestic Production (GDP) to 13%, which currently stood at 9.5%. He said that if the country wants to move towards Self-Reliance and go to the last program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) then revenue collection need to be enhanced.
The minister said that the government is committed to go for reconstruction and digitization of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for increasing tax to GDP to 13 percent. He said that there will be no category of non-filer in the tax system and everyone will have to pay tax.
He said that if people want relief, then, these economic measures will have to be taken and in this budget 2024-25 the government has given record allocation to potential Information Technology and Agriculture Sector.
Aurangzeb said that tax evasion will be stopped, and the tax net will be increased for retailers and the real estate sector in the country.
Recent Stories
US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO
Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
More Stories From Business
-
Weekly inflation falls by 0.73 pc52 minutes ago
-
Economy poised for growth in FY2024-25: Finance Ministry1 hour ago
-
Govt to increase tax to GDP ratio to 13%: Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 700 per tola to Rs 241,7004 hours ago
-
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CEO4 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 20249 hours ago
-
ECC approves technical supplementary grants18 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.2 billion19 hours ago
-
SBP aims to double SME financing to Rs1100b: Deputy Governor20 hours ago