UrduPoint.com

Finance Minister Appreciates IREN's Commendable Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Finance minister appreciates IREN's commendable performance

Federal Minister for Finance, Shaukat Tarin on Friday appreciated Federal Board of Revenue's Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) commendable performance against illegal cigarette trade country wide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance, Shaukat Tarin on Friday appreciated Federal board of Revenue's Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) commendable performance against illegal cigarette trade country wide.

Building on its momentum to maximize tax compliance, Federal Board of Revenue's Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) Squads, has seized 93,526,800 illegal cigarettes worth Rs. 225,382,680 involving duties and taxes of Rs. 183,904,753 in the seven months of FY 2021-22. Likewise, during the month of January, 2022, IREN has seized non duty / tax paid cigarettes of Rs. 29,708,028 (approximately 13,080,000 sticks) resulting in detection of evasion of duties and taxes worth Rs. 27,769,698, said a press release issued here.

It is pertinent to mention that IREN was established in September 2019 with a Chief Coordinator, Central Field Coordinator and seven regional enforcement hubs all across Pakistan, tasked to conduct raids and seizures on the counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes. As a part of ongoing crackdown against illicit cigarette trade country wide, all IREN hubs have intensified their operation against businesses dealing in non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes to save national exchequer from revenue loss.

Moreover, IREN has also been entrusted to ensure its enforcement in entire supply chain of Sugar Industry.

For this purpose, the Chief Coordinator IREN and his Regional Enforcement Squads across Pakistan are geared to conduct raids and ensure seizures on the non-tax paid sugar stocks, which move out of the factory premises/warehouses without tax stamps.

As a result, IREN Squads have intensified their operations in every nook and corner of the country, against the non-compliant supply chain operators dealing in sugar sector in order to maximize revenue potential.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Shaukat Fayaz Tarin,has appreciated the performance of IREN Squads and announced cash reward for those officers, who conducted successful raids. He stated that Track and Trace system coupled with IREN's valiant drive would help overcome the menace of non-tax paid goods in the market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shaukat Tarin January September Stocks FBR 2019 Market All From Industry

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court seeks reply from govt on plea ag ..

Lahore High Court seeks reply from govt on plea against LDA policy for multi-sto ..

2 minutes ago
 All coalition partners working with PTI govt: Sh R ..

All coalition partners working with PTI govt: Sh Rashid

2 minutes ago
 Minorities equal citizens of Pakistan, it's state ..

Minorities equal citizens of Pakistan, it's state job to protect them: COAS

2 minutes ago
 Over 7.07m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 7.07m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Double trouble: Fears of violence over Libya's 2 P ..

Double trouble: Fears of violence over Libya's 2 PMs

6 minutes ago
 Japan to Create Marine Litter Database to Tackle P ..

Japan to Create Marine Litter Database to Tackle Plastic Pollution - Kishida

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>