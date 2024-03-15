Open Menu

Finance Minister Apprises EU, Ambassador On Vital Reform Priorities Of Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Finance minister apprises EU, Ambassador on vital reform priorities of Govt

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday apprised the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka about the important reform priorities of the Government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday apprised the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka about the important reform priorities of the Government.

The Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Muhammad Aurangzebm, said a press release issued here.

The Finance Minister also shared possible areas of mutual collaboration including digitization, export competitiveness, livestock and dairy production.

The Ambassador acknowledged the economic agenda of the Government and assured the Finance Minister of EU’s continued support to Pakistan.

 The Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr.Riina Kionka called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division.

Finance Minister Mr.Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the Ambassador of the EU and appreciated the longstanding bilateral relations and development cooperation between EU and Pakistan.

He thanked the Ambassador for EU’s ongoing support in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

Dr.Riina Kionka congratulated the Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue on his recent appointment to office and looked forward to collaborating with the new Government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan European Union Government

Recent Stories

Railways sets record with longest freight train op ..

Railways sets record with longest freight train operation

8 minutes ago
 CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-den ..

CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-dengue surveillance

9 minutes ago
 Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 17

Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 17

9 minutes ago
 CS KP for good attitude for efficient public servi ..

CS KP for good attitude for efficient public service

9 minutes ago
 Foolproof security provided for Friday prayers

Foolproof security provided for Friday prayers

9 minutes ago
 Russian ballot boxes vandalised as presidential vo ..

Russian ballot boxes vandalised as presidential vote starts

7 minutes ago
Faisal Amin to contest bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan

Faisal Amin to contest bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan

7 minutes ago
 Russian strikes kill 16, including rescuers, in Od ..

Russian strikes kill 16, including rescuers, in Odesa

6 minutes ago
 EU looks to extend migration deals to Egypt

EU looks to extend migration deals to Egypt

7 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues cause list for next week

Supreme Court issues cause list for next week

7 minutes ago
 Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters

Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters

6 minutes ago
 Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 2 ..

Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 2024

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business