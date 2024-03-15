Finance minister apprises EU, Ambassador on vital reform priorities of Govt

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday apprised the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka about the important reform priorities of the Government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday apprised the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka about the important reform priorities of the Government.

The Finance Minister also shared possible areas of mutual collaboration including digitization, export competitiveness, livestock and dairy production.

The Ambassador acknowledged the economic agenda of the Government and assured the Finance Minister of EU’s continued support to Pakistan.

Finance Minister Mr.Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the Ambassador of the EU and appreciated the longstanding bilateral relations and development cooperation between EU and Pakistan.

He thanked the Ambassador for EU’s ongoing support in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

Dr.Riina Kionka congratulated the Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue on his recent appointment to office and looked forward to collaborating with the new Government.