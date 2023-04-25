Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for achieving country’s true tax potential

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ishaq Dar extends his full support to the FBR in performance of its duties for revenue collection.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has asked the FBR to enhance its efforts to achieve the true tax potential of the country.

He made the remarks while chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review the performance of the FBR.

Ishaq Dar extended his full support to the FBR in performance of its duties for revenue collection.

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on revenue targets and performance of the FBR during the first nine months of current fiscal year. It was stated that the FBR would make all-out efforts to meet its revenue targeted in remaining months of current financial year.