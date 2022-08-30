Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue ,Miftah Ismail on Tuesday assured the Metro delegation that their stated issues will be resolved at earliest time possible and directed the relevant authorities to take action in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue ,Miftah Ismail on Tuesday assured the Metro delegation that their stated issues will be resolved at earliest time possible and directed the relevant authorities to take action in this regard.

Head of International Affairs Metro Germany Ms. Illa Brockmeyer called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue ,Miftah Ismail at Finance Division.

MD Metro Pakistan Mr. Marek Minkiewicz, Director Corporate Affairs,Pervaiz Akhtar, Deputy Head of Mission Dr. Philip Deichmann, Chairman FBR and other senior officers from Finance Division also attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Finance Minister , Miftah Ismail shared that present government aims at promoting the business and trade in Pakistan and every required step is being undertaken to facilitate the investors.

He also added that the bilateral relations of Pakistan and Germany are continuously deepening and strengthening specifically on economic front and Pakistan further aims at expanding these relations.

The delegation briefed the Finance Minister about the operational nature of Metro and shared the encouraging prospects of their business in Pakistan.

Furthermore, they appreciated the business friendly policies of the present government and apprised the Finance Minister about the few issues being faced by them.