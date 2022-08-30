UrduPoint.com

Finance Minister Assure To Resolves Metro's Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Finance Minister assure to resolves Metro's issues

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue ,Miftah Ismail on Tuesday assured the Metro delegation that their stated issues will be resolved at earliest time possible and directed the relevant authorities to take action in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue ,Miftah Ismail on Tuesday assured the Metro delegation that their stated issues will be resolved at earliest time possible and directed the relevant authorities to take action in this regard.

Head of International Affairs Metro Germany Ms. Illa Brockmeyer called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue ,Miftah Ismail at Finance Division.

MD Metro Pakistan Mr. Marek Minkiewicz, Director Corporate Affairs,Pervaiz Akhtar, Deputy Head of Mission Dr. Philip Deichmann, Chairman FBR and other senior officers from Finance Division also attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Finance Minister , Miftah Ismail shared that present government aims at promoting the business and trade in Pakistan and every required step is being undertaken to facilitate the investors.

He also added that the bilateral relations of Pakistan and Germany are continuously deepening and strengthening specifically on economic front and Pakistan further aims at expanding these relations.

The delegation briefed the Finance Minister about the operational nature of Metro and shared the encouraging prospects of their business in Pakistan.

Furthermore, they appreciated the business friendly policies of the present government and apprised the Finance Minister about the few issues being faced by them.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Metro Germany FBR From Government

Recent Stories

US Will Continue to Keep Lines of Communication Op ..

US Will Continue to Keep Lines of Communication Open With China - White House

20 seconds ago
 Miller, Spinu Stress Need for Moldova to Pay for R ..

Miller, Spinu Stress Need for Moldova to Pay for Russian Gas on Time - Gazprom

21 seconds ago
 White House on Reports of $1.1Bln Taiwan Arms Deal ..

White House on Reports of $1.1Bln Taiwan Arms Deal: No Announcement to Preview

23 seconds ago
 Prime Minister appeal to int'l community to multip ..

Prime Minister appeal to int'l community to multiply support for flood victims; ..

24 seconds ago
 Gazprom Boasts Record IFRS Revenue, Net Profit in ..

Gazprom Boasts Record IFRS Revenue, Net Profit in H1 2022 - Deputy Chairman

6 minutes ago
 China to Hold 20th Communist Party Congress on Oct ..

China to Hold 20th Communist Party Congress on October 16 - Reports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.