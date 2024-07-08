Open Menu

Finance Minister Assures KE Of Resolving Delayed Payment Issue

Published July 08, 2024

Finance minister assures KE of resolving delayed payment issue

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday assured K-Electric of addressing its matters related to delayed payments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday assured K-Electric of addressing its matters related to delayed payments.

According to press release issued by the finance ministry, the minister was talking to delegation of K-Electric that called on him here. The delegation members included Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K-Electric Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CFO KE Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani and Chief Regulatory Affairs Muhammad Imran Qureshi.

The minister asked the KE team to focus on improving service delivery in Karachi and to expedite its plan for adding cheaper generation capacity so that the cost of electricity could be brought down.

Earlier, the KE representatives stated that the agreement signed between the government and KE earlier this year had addressed a number of issues and KE was now vigorously working on implementing the new generation projects to improve its electricity mix.

The delegation raised the issue of delayed payments of KE’s consumer bills collected through the post office.

More Stories From Business