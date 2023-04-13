UrduPoint.com

Finance Minister Attended Spring Meetings Of IMF, WB Via Zoom

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Finance Minister attended Spring Meetings of IMF, WB via zoom

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Thursday attended International Monetary Fund (IMF) World Bank Spring meetings via Zoom with Deputy Managing Director, IMF Ms. Antoinette Moniso Sayeh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Thursday attended International Monetary Fund (IMF) World Bank Spring meetings via Zoom with Deputy Managing Director, IMF Ms. Antoinette Moniso Sayeh.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha attended the meeting virtually from Islamabad. Whereas Ambassador of Pakistan to the USA Masood Ahmad Khan, Governor SBP Jamil Ahmad, Secretary Finance, Secretary EAD attended in person in Washington DC.

Finance Minister and Deputy Director IMF discussed economic and financial policies and reforms of the Government of Pakistan and initiatives taken by the government regarding the implementation of the prior actions for the ongoing IMF program.

Ishaq Dar apprised her of the country's economic outlook and shared the government's initiatives for bringing economic stability leading to growth.

The Finance Minister further shared that all prior actions for the 9th Review under the Extended Fund Facility have already been completed and the Government of Pakistan was fully committed to fulfilling its obligations as agreed with the IMF.

The Minister also shared that all the international obligations have been addressed in time.

Deputy Managing Director, IMF appreciated the government's policies and supported government's initiatives in various sectors in term of implementation of prior actions agreed with the IMF.

She further extended her support to continue work together and showed confidence in signing of Staff Level Agreement very soon.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar thanked Ms. Antoinette Moniso Sayeh for support extended in completing the 9th Review.

