Finance Minister Attends Roundtable Discussion On Global Tax Policy Reforms For G-24

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Finance Minister attends roundtable discussion on global tax policy reforms for G-24

Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar has expressed a firm commitment to the government for fostering international cooperation and innovative tax policy solutions to further strengthen the revenue base in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar has expressed a firm commitment to the government for fostering international cooperation and innovative tax policy solutions to further strengthen the revenue base in the country.

She participated in the roundtable discussion on Global Tax Policy Reforms and Options for G-24.

The event was held in the backdrop of the annual meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (WB/IMF), said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance on Saturday.

The event provided a platform for meaningful dialogue on pressing global economic issues and the exploration of dynamic options for tax reform within the G-24 community.

