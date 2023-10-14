Finance Minister attends roundtable discussion on global tax policy reforms for G-24

Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar has expressed a firm commitment to the government for fostering international cooperation and innovative tax policy solutions to further strengthen the revenue base in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023)

She participated in the roundtable discussion on Global Tax Policy Reforms and Options for G-24.

The event was held in the backdrop of the annual meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (WB/IMF), said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance on Saturday.

The event provided a platform for meaningful dialogue on pressing global economic issues and the exploration of dynamic options for tax reform within the G-24 community.