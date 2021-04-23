UrduPoint.com
Finance Minister Briefed On SECP Digitization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:55 PM

Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Aamir Ali Khan Friday updated the Federal Minister for Finance, Shaukat Tarin about recent steps being taken by the commission to facilitate businesses through digitization of regulatory processes and other such initiatives

During a call on meeting with the federal minister here at Finance Division, the SECP chairman briefed him about working of SECP as the financial regulatory agency to encourage investment and foster economic growth and prosperity in the country.

The federal minister appreciated the SECP and affirmed to extend full support for promoting an enabling business friendly environment in the country, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

